- Ex-fire council president went on ‘spending spree’ after getting rid of oversight, former fire coordinator says
- Alleged spending included gastric bypass for wife
The theft of more than a quarter-million dollars from the Jones County Fire Council was not a crime of opportunity, but one of design. That’s what a longtime former fire coordinator said after the arrest of ex-fire council president Lee Garick for embezzlement.
“Lee had this planned along ... He knew exactly what he was doing,” said Dan McKenna, who served as Jones County Fire Coordinator from 2003 until July 2019 and now serves as chief of the Glade Volunteer Fire Department.
“He’s the reason I retired ... he just made it difficult for me to continue to do my job,” McKenna said, adding that he and Garick had been “good friends, real close” at one time. Garick then pushed out another “strong leader” on the Fire Council, which oversees financials for the group, McKenna said. Council Vice President and Shady Grove VFD Chief David Houston was also known to keep a close eye on financial records before Garick “got rid of him, too,” McKenna said.
After that, Garick was able to access the fire council account with virtually no oversight, McKenna said.
“That allowed him to go on a spending spree,” McKenna said.
The total of fraudulently spent funds could be $400,000 or more, sources close to the case have said, but Garick told Judge David Lyons that he owned nothing of value and had only $1,500 or so in a bank account. He claimed he didn’t have enough money to hire his own attorney, so he asked the judge to appoint a public defender for him — a request that has raised eyebrows around the community.
Records in the Jones County Tax Collector’s Office show that Garick and his wife Rebecca have a 2006 mobile home on 1 acre of land on Trails End in the Calhoun Community, but there are liens on them. There were at least two outbuildings there when investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant and started seizing property on Tuesday morning, after Garick turned himself in.
A side-by-side ATV, zero-turn mower, an above- ground pool, firearms, and numerous Amazon purchases and cash-app transfers are believed to be some of what he used fire council funds for. That fund was also used to pay for his wife’s gastric-bypass surgery, sources with knowledge of the case said. That procedure typically costs about $20,000, according to several websites.
Some of the money may have been used to cover business expenses for Redline Solutions, Inc., a business registered to Garick that — among other jobs — outfitted 18 new JCSD Patrol vehicles with stickers at $750 each and did lighting and logos for Jones College Campus Police, Jones County Emergency Operation Center and fire coordinator vehicles.
New Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks is credited with discovering the misspent funds and bringing it to the attention of the JCSD. Since then, the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the state Auditor’s Office and Homeland Security have also gotten involved in what could be the biggest case of taxpayer fraud in county history.
“My office will dedicate whatever resources necessary to assist the group of agencies working to resolve this matter,” Auditor Shad White reported on the Leader-Call’s Facebook post that linked to the story about Garick’s arrest. “If you steal money that should be spent on keeping us safe, you will be held accountable.”
Garick’s bond was set at $60,000 for two charges of embezzlement — from the fire council and from Calhoun VFD, where he had served as
chief.
The story about McKenna’s retirement in July 2019 reported that Garick and Joey Davis of Powers VFD would serve as interim fire coordinators until the Board of Supervisors hired a replacement.
McKenna said he thought Garick’s actions to get rid of him and Houston were part of “an ego trip,” not a scheme to steal money. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have handed Garick the books and passwords at the time he retired.
“I’m thoroughly disgusted with him,” McKenna said of Garick, and he and fellow Jones County Fire Service leaders let him know it by turning their back on him as he was escorted into his initial court appearance. “He has tarnished our reputation with the citizens and the Board of Supervisors. I just hope people realize this is one bad apple.”
