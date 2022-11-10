A San Antonio man had a secret hiding place in his pickup, but that didn’t keep Leo from sniffing out more than a quarter-million dollars’ worth of cocaine that was in there.
Bryant Baez, 26, was charged with aggravated trafficking and is being held without bond in the Jones County Adult Detention Center after he was caught with 10 kilos (22 pounds) of cocaine in the Chevrolet pickup he was driving on Interstate 59 early Friday afternoon, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“It was in a special secret compartment,” Berlin said.
The cocaine — which has a street value of about $300,000, he said — was packaged in black bags when it was discovered in the pickup. Baez was headed north around mile marker 103 when he was pulled over by the JCSD interstate interdiction unit for careless driving, Berlin said.
When the officer began questioning him, “he was speaking English fine, but then all of the sudden, he couldn’t speak English,” Berlin said. He did reportedly say “no” when the officer asked to search the pickup.
So he called for Sgt. Cody Pitts and Leo, and the K9 indicated that there were drugs inside, Berlin said, which gave probable cause for the search. After the packages were found in the compartment, JCSD narcotics agents came to the scene and field-tested the substance, which tested positive for cocaine, Berlin said.
Baez made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court, and his bond was denied. He reportedly “lawyered up” and has refused to answer questions.
“We’re grateful that our interdiction officer and K9 unit got this junk off the street,” he said. “Outstanding job. That’s a lot of cocaine that is now off the streets, wherever it was destined to end up.”
After an arrest for a small amount of cocaine last week, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said the department had seen that drug only about five times this year, as methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl make up the majority of illegal drug arrests now.
