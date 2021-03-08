My employees are like family to me. That isn’t hyperbole. Just ask my three “daughters” who work in the front of the office. And, just like family, I care deeply about their health and well-being.
I’ve been pushing Editor in Chief Mark Thornton to get a colonoscopy since he turned 50 in December of 2019. He is a year late, but much to Mark’s chagrin, I finally found a way to make it happen.
This is the first of a series that will follow Leader-Call Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton and doctors from South Central Regional Medical Center through a colonoscopy to bring awareness to the importance of men's health as part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month
In the year 2000, Katie Couric underwent a colonoscopy live on The Today Show. Katie did this to bring awareness to the importance of the early detection of colorectal cancer after her husband Jay died of the disease in 1998. He was only 42 years old at the time of his death.
To this day, the medical community refers to the Today Show colonoscopy as the “Katie Couric Effect.” Because of Katie’s selfless act, doctors across the country saw a 20 percent increase in the number of colonoscopies performed. Couric literally saved thousands of lives because so many people underwent a procedure that detects the early stages of colorectal cancer before the disease becomes a death sentence.
After Mark celebrated his 51st birthday this past December, I said to him, “Let’s save someone’s life.” I reminded him that he was past due for a colonoscopy, then I told him about the “Katie Couric Effect.”
Mark is the man. I learned this early on. Back in our first year of existence, when we were still The ReView of Jones County, it was Mark who reached his hand into a dark hole we had knocked in the wall so that he could remove a half-dozen dead pigeons that were in various stages of decay. It was Mark who bore witness to and wrote a series of gut-wrenching stories about the final months, weeks, days and hours of a hospice patient’s life. It is Mark who bears the scars from a horrific motorcycle accident that occurred while out trying to cover a story for this newspaper. And it is Mark who only recently was willing to go to jail to protect his sources in regard to his Pulitzer-worthy coverage of the Greg Burroughs case.
So when I told Mark about the “Katie Couric Effect” and I said, “Let’s save someone’s life,” he immediately knew what I was asking. And it only took him a few moments to agree to it.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and this month, our heroic Editor in Chief, Mark Thornton, will take all of you through the very important and painless process of getting a colonoscopy from start to finish.
For anyone who has been putting off this important procedure, Mark will take you through the night-before prep, checking in to the facility and pre-op procedures. And in a historic event, South Central Regional Medical Center and the Laurel Surgery Center will allow Dr. Stephen Johnson of South Central Gastroenterology to perform Mark’s colonoscopy on camera, which we will post to our Facebook page and website.
Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States. But it can be prevented. And the procedure is not only painless, but you are asleep during it. I know, I’ve done it … twice.
Because I have a history of cancer in my family, I underwent my first colonoscopy when I was 45. It should have been five years earlier than that, but I was hesitant to do it, just like most people, so I put it off. Luckily, it didn’t cost me my life (remember Katie Couric’s husband was only 42). As recommended, I had my second colonoscopy 10 years later, which was also performed by Dr. Johnson.
As you will be able to see for yourself, thanks to Mark, the night-before prep consists of drinking some concoction that makes you go to the bathroom — over and over and over and over. No, we won’t show Mark going to the bathroom, but we will show you what you are required to drink. The next morning, you will be very tired, weigh 5 pounds less and will have a very clean colon, which will allow the doctor to see what is going on inside of you.
Believe me, the night-before prep is the worst of it, and it is not that bad. The rest is a cakewalk, and via Mark and Dr. Johnson, we will be able to show you everything, from start to finish.
The American Cancer Society recommends that people of “average risk” start getting screened for colon cancer at age 45. If you have a history of cancer in your family, especially colon cancer, you should be screened earlier. If you are between the ages of 50 and 75 and have not been screened for colon cancer, join Mark and schedule an appointment today. If you are over 50 and it’s been 10 years or more since the last time you were screened, join Mark and schedule an appointment today.
If you are still not convinced that it’s worth it to make sure you are protected from a horrible and very painful deadly disease, then please stay tuned as Mark and Dr. Johnson walk you through the process. Mark’s procedure is scheduled for this coming Friday and we will get everything up online as quickly as we possibly can after that.
Hopefully, South Central Regional Medical Center will experience the “Mark Thornton Effect” and see a jump in screenings. If we save one life here in Jones County, this will be a stunning success. And who knows, it may even be the heroic Mark Thornton’s life.
