I am writing to announce publicly I am no longer a candidate for Mississippi state representative. I was informed that I could not be certified to participate in the 2023 legislative race because I had declared in the wrong district.
I have no excuse and no plausible explanation other than my own failure to perform a basic check of my address. I committed a gross absence of due diligence, and wrongly thought I was a resident inside one District, but actually inside the boundary of another.
Although qualified in all other respects to run, those certifying my candidacy caught this and informed me of my error. The certification came too late for me to appeal and re-file for my correct district. I inquired if I could, under Mississippi election laws, run as an Independent candidate without participation in the Aug. 8 primary election and was informed I could not. I explored running as a write-in candidate, but Mississippi has no provision for this pathway.
I want to share with everyone reading this — and particularly those of you who have heard my positions on the issues our community, our beautiful state and our wonderful country face — and encouraged me to take the step to enter this race, supported me in spirit and donated their energies, time and money to the initial stand-up of my campaign.
I know there are no words to adequately convey my sincerest regret for violating the confidence and trust you gave me. I will, without delay, return all donations. But I know I can never recompensate your disappointment. God bless you all.
Respectfully, Buck Torske
