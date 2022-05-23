The Laurel Fire Department was busy Sunday putting out three house fires.
Around 12:43 a.m. the LFD was called to a residence at 2117 N. 5th Ave., where a kitchen fire had taken place. Three units responded to find the flames shooting out of the rear of a two-story, wood-frame house. Attempts to make offensive attacks from both the front and rear proved unsuccessful. As firefighters were attempting to enter the front of the home, they had to retreat because the roof was in danger of collapsing, Chief Leo Brown said in a press release.
The structure was a total loss, and crews remained on scene battling the fire until 6 a.m. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
At 5:10 p.m., a second house fire call came in from a residence at 1015 N 5th Ave., where another kitchen fire took place. When LFD arrived on scene, heavy smoke was showing from the home, and everyone was safely out of the home. The fire was extinguished quickly, but the apartment suffered heavy fire damage to the kitchen and major heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was unintentional.
The third call came in at 11:06 p.m. of an abandoned house at 1125 Walley St. engulfed in flames. Crews performed a defensive attack while also protecting the surrounding homes. The fire was extinguished in about an hour.
The home was a total loss and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
“The Laurel Fire Department personnel did an outstanding job and my hats goes off to the men and women of the Laurel Fire Department,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.