The Laurel Fire Department is on the brink of reaching an even better rating, Mayor Johnny Magee reported in his annual State of the City address.
“The department had a successful visit from the Mississippi State Fire Rating Bureau on Oct. 21, by receiving a score of 57.86,” Magee said. “This is the closest we have ever been to achieving a Class 4 rating. The score to obtain a Class 4 is 60, so we are right on the verge.
“As we continue to upgrade and improve our training and water supply, hopefully by next year’s report, we will be announcing a move to a Class 4.”
The LFD is under the leadership of Chief Leo Brown, who — like Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department — “came up through the ranks,” Magee noted.
The LFD had 56 certified firefighters at the time of the speech, and 63 budgeted. There were seven new firefighters hired, two of whom are women. One of those, Anna Ard, became the second woman in the history of the LFD to have completed the State Fire Academy, Magee said.
The other newly hired woman, Savannah Buckman, “is being prepped to attend the academy.”
The LFD’s “first female firefighter, Vondia Ponder, retired as a captain,” Magee said.
Over the last year, one firefighter retired, three resigned, three were terminated and one failed to pass the academy. Four promotions were made during the year — two captains and two lieutenants.
The LFD responded to 351 vehicle accidents, an increase over the 314 reported in 2020. Accidents with injuries increased from 122 in 2020 to 140 in 2021. There were two traffic fatalities in the city — a man on Interstate 59 and a woman on Highway 15 North.
Vehicle accidents are the most common incident for the LFD, accounting for 38.3 percent of all calls. The second-most common call is for false alarm calls (19.5 percent), most originating from South Central Regional Medical Center, Walmart and accidental alarms going off in residences, Magee said. A distant third is structure fires, with 36 reported in 2021, down from 47 in 2020.
“Thankfully, there were no fire-related deaths for 2021,” Magee said.
The LFD worked 21 vehicle fires, up slightly from 19 in 2020. There was one reported arson and one attempted arson. The arson suspect was a woman who was arrested by Laurel police while attempting to leave the scene, Magee said.
There were no Mutual Aid requests from Jones County in 2021, but the LFD received six requests for Mutual Aid from the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department.
The LFD modernized its training facility with new technology and improved the training grounds and began to do in-house CPR recertification by sending department personnel to the State Training Academy.
“Then they are able to return and train the other personnel, thereby saving money for the department,” Magee said. “They outsourced the annual testing of the fire apparatus, which earned more points from the State Rating Bureau, improving the chances of achieving a Class 4 fire rating. The reason they received more points is because the rating bureau looks at an outside tester as more unbiased than they would a department grading themselves.”
The department re-established the Firefighter of the Year Award, in conjunction with Brian Ginn and State Farm, after a 15-year hiatus. The Firefighter of the Year, voted on by his peers, was presented to Jermaine Cobbins.
“We look forward to continuing the partnership with State Farm, and there is hope to expand the program to include Fire Officer of the Year,” Magee said.
The mayor also noted that four fire stations were built in the 1970s.
“They all either need to be replaced or have extensive renovations,” he said. “Our long-range goal is to replace these four stations, realizing that the price tag will exceed $1 million for each station, and No. 1 station, which houses the command staff and two trucks, with one being the ladder apparatus, will be even more expensive. That is the goal for the near future.”
