Lauren Ward once said, “Libraries always remind me that there are good things in this world.” Since its inception in 1919, the Laurel-Jones County Library may have changed its locations and collections, but it has always kept its core values: connect, discover, empower and grow.
Many of the patrons who walk through its doors today still remember when the library was in the basement of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. Today, the library is located in the heart of downtown Laurel, where it has been since 1979, and it has always tried to be community and family-focused in everything it promotes.
Kandice Evans, LJCLS Children's Librarian, remembers growing up in this library. Her favorite part was that comforting library book smell. She says, “Every now and then, after being off for some time, I can smell it, and it makes me feel so good!” Now, as an adult and worker at the library, she has the opportunity to serve the next generation of children, including her own.
“When I see kids come in and get so excited, my heart feels excitement for them!” she said. “As a worker, an adult and a patron, I still get excited walking through the stacks to see what I can find to check out for myself and my family.”
Since I was a little boy, I have been going to the library. To see the changes in the library just since I started working here is something else. Before, there were dated, dark wood-paneled walls, but now each wall is painted bright colors that make the library more inviting.
We have also added a Military Members area, Teen Space, Sensory area and Homeschool area. I love seeing the excitement on a child’s face when it is their first time visiting. Being able to recommend a reluctant reader a book I have read and then to see them come back excited to talk about the book is one of the greatest feelings in the world. Working more with our Large Print collection, I have several older patrons whom I have come to know what they love to read. When they come in, it is great to hear them say, “Oh, this was such a good book!” or “What you got next for me, darling?”
If our patrons can feel like family, then we are doing something right.
Our programming is community- and family-focused, with Family Bingo Night on the last Friday of the month and our Lego Club that happens every second Tuesday. Lego Club is a way to let children and adults express their creativity and imagination, but it is also a time when families can enjoy building something together.
Headed by Circulation Services Librarian Scottie Corley, the Lego Club has grown tremendously within the past year. When asked how Lego Club brings our community and families together and into the library, Corley said, “What I love about Lego Club the most is looking at all age differences in people coming together to build and create. I always notice a parent building something separate from their child or with their child, teenagers digging through buckets of Legos to find one tiny piece for another child looking for that one perfecting touch to their sculpture.”
Bingo night began nearly two years ago to give our community something fun and inexpensive to do, getting them into the library after the COVID pandemic. This program is open to anyone who wants to participate, making it another community- and family-oriented hit with our patrons. Bingo cards are $1 each, and you get a free card if you show your LJCLS Library card. You are welcome to purchase drinks and delicious snacks or bring your own.
The Bingo caller alternates between several types of Bingo games, and each time someone calls out “BINGO,” they get to pick a prize from our prize table. Bingo began downstairs but moved to our auditorium, with attendance reaching nearly 100 monthly.
Our Genealogist Susan Blakeney has worked many Bingo Nights and commented, “The most repeated comment I hear about our Bingo Night is, ‘Thank you for having this so we can bring our family and friends and have a fun family night.’ Some parents have told me there is nowhere else in Laurel that beats our family atmosphere.”
Though the library building has changed over the years it has been open, nothing has changed about its core values: community and family. So, bring yourself and your family in on these sweltering summer days and enjoy the cool air while you read a book, the kids play Marble Run in the Makerspace area and your teen plays on the Nintendo Switch in the Teen area, or you enjoy one of our many new programs.
As Sidney Sheldon once said, “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open windows to the world and inspire us to explore, achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life.”
Ethan Glenn is a librarian at the Laurel-Jones County Library. Email reaches him at eglenn@laurel.lib.ms.us.
