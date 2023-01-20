Choices Clinic of Laurel is hosting a “Life Jubilee” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The keynote speaker will be Luke Johnson. Coffee, dessert and “swag” will be provided but no signs will be permitted, organizers said, adding that the public is invited to come “celebrate and stand for preborn life.”
