Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.