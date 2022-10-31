A dead tree in a Laurel cemetery has created a sad sight for family members of those who are buried there. Limbs from the sprawling old oak cover dozens of headstones in Crestview Cemetery, and a few of the markers and vases of flowers were damaged when it fell a few weeks ago.
The cemetery, at the corner of West 12th Street and Old Bay Springs Road, across from the west end of R.H. Watkins Stadium, is adjacent to a city-maintained cemetery, but the graveyard where the tree is down is privately owned, Mayor Johnny Magee said.
Eddie Hutto, who takes care of city cemeteries, told Magee that the people in charge of Crestview are aware of the problem.
“He said they are attempting to get the money together to get it taken care of,” Magee said. “I think they want to get it done but just don’t have the funds presently.”
Efforts to reach the person in charge of the cemetery were not successful.
People whose family members’ graves are affected have been patient and understanding, said a source who didn’t want to be identified, “but it’s been like this for several weeks, and it’s time to do something.”
