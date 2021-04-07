Suspect has long rap sheet
A Wayne County man with a long rap sheet couldn’t outrun the long arm of the law after a long pursuit in a long car.
Gary Dunn, 58, faces at least three felony charges after fleeing from officers in a stretch limousine on Easter evening. He is accused of intentionally ramming a police vehicle that had two officers in it, so he was booked into the Wayne County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony eluding.
“I’ve got in a lot of chases over the years, but never with a limo,” said Waynesboro Police Department Chief Holt Ross, who retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
It wasn’t the department’s first encounter with Dunn, though. He has multiple drug charges on his record, and he was charged with capital murder in the 2005 death of Nona Dirksmeyer. Dunn was found not guilty. Dunn was also charged with murder in the 2014 death of Michael Henderson. He was out on bond on that charge after serving time in prison for violating the terms of his parole after a drug charge. Both killings were described in media reports as “drug-related.”
On Sunday, a WPD officer initiated a traffic stop on Highway 184 because the Cadillac limo Dunn was driving had no tag, Ross said. He refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.
Dunn reportedly headed west on Highway 84 East and Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley notified the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to be ready to help stop the fleeing limo.
Dunn was driving recklessly and ran several vehicles off the road, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, according to reports. He was the only one in the vehicle and he is accused of throwing drugs out of the vehicle’s window while being chased.
The limo turned off the highway on to Reservoir Road then turned onto Johnny Boutwell Drive before ending with the crash into the police vehicle there in the Clara Community, Ross said.
Dunn then resisted arrest and had to be tasered before being taken into custody, Ross said.
The limo reportedly belongs to a local bar and is used to transport intoxicated patrons home. Dunn is believed to be a driver for the establishment.
“We don’t like car chases,” Ross said. “They’re dangerous for the officers, the offenders and the public. At the same time, there’s a reason they’re running. We don’t know if they killed someone, robbed someone or are holding someone hostage. You never know.”
