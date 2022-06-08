Get ready for a smooth Southern sound with grit and slide guitars this Satur- day afternoon.
Live in Laurel will take the lawn of the Trustmark Art Park to wrap up its Spring Concert Series. From 2-5 p.m. catch Grits & Greens, a Southern rock band based out of Hattiesburg, for a free show.
Husband and wife Jesse (guitarist) and Ryann McGhee (frontwoman and guitarist) deliver a soulful sound with bassist Kenny Paul Mann and drummer Jackson Bounds. All four provide vocals for the band. Grits & Greens was established in 2021 after the McGhees settled in Hattiesburg.
The four-piece band originally started with the husband and wife as an acoustic duo, but that didn’t lend itself to a Southern jam-band sound.
“We were lucky enough to score our bassist and drummer this past year and have gone from there,” Ryann McGhee said. “We are sort of a fusion of jam band, funk, blues just a big melting pot of that sound.”
The couple had previously moved to Colorado but came back to Mississippi in 2021 and formed the band.
“I realized I was more Southern than I thought when we lived in Colorado,” she said.
The band gathers influences from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey Anastasio of the band Phish and others to make its collective gritty old Southern rock sound.
“It’s something all ages can enjoy,” she said. “It’s an accessible sound that lends to all ages that’s similar to rock ’n’ roll from what you would hear back in the day with a new-enough sound to appeal to a younger audience.”
The name Grits & Greens started out as a play on Shrimp and Grits, but the band didn’t want to sound like it was a food truck, she said jokingly.
“I wrote out a ton of names and kept coming back to grits because there’s sort
of a double entendre with the word, and we settled on Grits & Greens,” Ryann said.
Since starting in 2021, the band has had no shortage of opportunities to play despite the COVID pandemic.
“We’ve had the luxury of having music-lovers out at our shows, although we are really new, but we still have that familiarity with our bassist and Laurelite Kenny Paul Mann,” she said.
After Live in Laurel, guests are invited to go to 320 Fifth Street for an after-party where the band will continue to play and move more into its jam-band sound.
