When Linda Gavin started HealthBreak in 1989, its stories and testimonials were always after the fact — it never aired live procedures with named patients.
At South Central Regional Medical Center this weekend, Gavin and Leader-Call Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton will be breaking that barrier. With special permission to provide live documentation of Thornton’s colonoscopy, the hospital has even gone so far as to hire a videographer, “Because if we’re going to do this, we might as well make it professional,” Gavin said.
Gavin has been the hospital’s marketing and business development vice president for almost 30 years. HealthBreak has aired hundreds of HealthBreak segments on TV in that time to educate the public about signs and symptoms of medical conditions.
Gavin realized the potential impact of putting Thornton’s procedure out there after Leader-Call publisher Jim Cegielski brought the Katie Couric Effect to her attention. TV journalist Couric, after her husband died of colon cancer in 1998, televised her own colonoscopy. The sharp rise in colon screenings was profound enough that researchers named it after her.
“It was just amazing on the international front how many people went out and got colonoscopies,” Gavin said. “Jim said he just wants people to know about it. We thought it would be neat to let the public know it’s not bad.”
That said, Thornton, 51, was a year past due on his screening. The painless analysis will do two things: educate viewers at home, and identify any anomalies in his colon. Note that 50 is the recommended age to be screened, yet Couric’s husband died when he was 42.
Nearly 130,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year, and more than 56,000 are likely to die from it, according to the National Cancer Institute. Gavin said the disease is a silent killer: by the time symptoms appear, survivability has decreased dramatically. The earlier it’s found, the better chance a patient has.
Gavin said colon cancer is the No. 3 cancer killer in the U.S. and most people who have it don’t know it. And what better time to be screened than in March, which is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
The care team at South Central Gastroenterology offers a multi-disciplinary approach to provide individualized care. The team’s doctors have specialized training and experience with diseases affecting the stomach, intestines, esophagus, liver, pancreas, colon and rectum.
Those interested in a screening can call SCRMC gastroenterology at
601-518-7106.
