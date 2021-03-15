Karen Hinton starred in basketball, in the media
Karen Hinton was a star basketball player at West Jones in the mid-1970s. But in recent days, her name has been a political football in a national scandal.
Hinton, 62, is the fifth woman to publicly accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, and the two have been sniping at each other since the initial accusation was reported.
After her allegations were published in The Washington Post last week, Cuomo hinted that Hinton’s intent was to hurt him politically. The embattled governor referred to her as a “longtime political adversary.”
Hinton shot back: “Truth is the ‘longtime adversary’ that Cuomo fears the most.”
That’s the kind of fiery competitiveness that made her a standout on the court for the Lady Mustangs, leading them to the state finals before graduating and going on to play one season of college ball at Ole Miss.
“Basketball was my life … I loved basketball more than boys,” she said with a laugh. “But everyone was taller and stronger in college.”
Instead of working on her jumper, she jumped into journalism and became a big-time player in that profession. She was on the political beat for the now-defunct Jackson Daily News, where one of her highlights was covering the U.S. Senate race between John Stennis and Haley Barbour. From there, she went on to work for the Rocky Mountain News in Colorado, covering the oil-and-gas business, agriculture and general news assignments, “from murder trials to politics.”
In her time there, she decided she wanted to do more. “Advocacy journalism was just starting to get big … I wanted to advocate instead of just gathering facts.”
So she came back to Mississippi to run the 2nd Congressional District campaigns for Robert Clark, then Mike Espy. Clark fell short, but Espy became the first black person to represent Mississippi at the federal level since Reconstruction after he was elected in 1986. Hinton went to Washington, D.C., with him and served as his press secretary for all of his four terms, 1987-99. She then worked for the Democratic National Committee before serving as press secretary for the Washington, D.C., public school system.
Hinton was then hired in the mid-1990s to work for Cuomo when he was assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The inappropriate encounter took place while he was with that federal department, Hinton told The Washington Post in a story that was published March 6.
She worked for him for almost five years before moving to California in 1999 with her then-husband, who was on military deployment. Hinton and Cuomo had frequent arguments and a bad fight that ended in a profanity-laced “screaming fit” before she left, she told the paper, but they eventually made peace.
Embrace in hotel room was
‘too long, too tight, too intimate’
When Cuomo went to Los Angeles to promote a HUD program in December 2000, he hired Hinton as a consultant to arrange media coverage. After a successful turnout, they returned to the hotel they were both staying at and he asked Hinton to come to his room to “catch up.” Hinton, then 42, told the paper that she didn’t believe the request was unusual, and she even thought he may be reaching out to smooth things over after their big fight.
Cuomo made what seemed like an odd request to try to avoid his longtime head of security, Hinton recalled, then she was surprised to see the lights dimmed in the hotel room.
They sat on opposite couches and talked about professional and personal things, and he asked if she planned on leaving her husband, Hinton told the paper.
After beginning to feel uncomfortable about all of the talk of her personal life, Hinton stood up to leave. Cuomo walked over and embraced her “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate,” she recalled. “It’s not just a hug.”
She pulled away, she said, but “he pulls me back for another intimate embrace. I thought at that moment it could lead to a kiss, it could lead to other things, so I just pull away again, and I leave.”
In the article, she stopped short of calling the incident harassment, but she called the move a “power play” for “manipulation and control.” Two people close to her told the paper that she described the incident to them right after it happened.
The two socialized some over the years while Hinton’s second husband, Howard Glaser, worked for Cuomo at HUD and in the governor’s mansion, but they never discussed the encounter again, she told the paper.
Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi denied the incident and called out the media, saying, “This did not happen. Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made-up allegations from 21 years ago. (It’s) the responsibility of the press to consider self-motivation. This is reckless.”
Since Hinton came forward, two more women have accused the governor of inappropriate behavior, pushing the total to seven. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats representing New York, and a large portion of the New York State Legislature have come out asking for Cuomo to resign. He has refused.
Hinton shared her story with a reporter in February, but didn’t want to go public with it then, according to the article, but when the other accusers came forward, she wanted to stand in solidarity with them. The encounter will be detailed in a memoir she is writing, she said.
First experience with dominant
man was on West Jones’ court
That book will be about what she calls “penis politics” — working with powerful men such as Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. In an op-ed in the New York Daily News, she even referenced her time at West Jones and as a young journalist in Mississippi to make that point.
“My experience with penis politics wasn’t only in the political arena,” she wrote. “I saw it on the basketball court in my Mississippi high school, when I got benched for running better plays than the ones my coach, a man, wanted. I’d seen it as a young journalist, when my male editor refused to run a controversial story that I had well-sourced after the Jackson, Miss., mayor called to complain.”
Hinton also recalled speaking up years later about a “clumsy pick-up attempt” by Bill Clinton when he was governor of Arkansas and she was a 26-year-old campaign operative. “It cost me a Senate-confirmed appointment when Cuomo quietly had the White House pull my nomination,” she wrote.
“It was penis politics again in 2015, when Cuomo and his sources threw bombs at me … and then again when de Blasio made it impossible for me to do my job by invalidating what I said to the press on his behalf.”
It was Hinton’s association with de Blasio, a longtime rival of Cuomo’s, that the latter referenced as a reason for her accusations.
“What she said is not true,” he said in a press conference. “As everybody who has been involved on any level in New York politics knows, she has been a longtime political adversary of mine, highly critical for many, many years and has made many, many accusations.”
Cuomo credited Hinton in the acknowledgments of his 2014 book “All Things Possible.”
He offered an apology for improper remarks to his accusers “if they were offended,” but he denied their allegations of inappropriate physical contact. Cuomo was being pushed as a presidential nominee by some power brokers in the Democratic Party, but now, many of those same people are calling for his resignation. He suggested that Hinton was trying to hurt his career and help a rival or herself.
“I am not running for office in NY or New Orleans,” tweeted Hinton, who lives in the Crescent City with her husband Glaser now. “I worked for (de Blasio) to help him, not to be disloyal to Andrew. It’s always, always, always about Andrew.”
She ran Hinton Communications in New York for 15 years — a generation after her father Collier “Red” Hinton owned and operated Hinton Construction in Jones County. He and Mattie Hinton raised Karen and her brother Ronnie, who was a barber in Shady Grove and is now an engineer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
“We still come back fairly often,” she said.
Hinton suffered a serious brain injury in what she described as a “freak accident” on a treadmill in 2017. She was catapulted backward and slammed her head on the floor so hard, doctors had to put her in a medically induced coma and remove part of her skull to relieve pressure from swelling in her brain. She had to learn to walk and talk again after that. So she knows about dealing with adversity.
The scandal has been tough on Hinton, her husband and the rest of their family, she said. Glaser had worked for the current governor’s father Gov. Mario Cuomo in the 1980s, and she had been associated with Andrew Cuomo since 1995, so the ties are deep.
Glaser had three children from a previous marriage and she had one from a previous marriage, “but I think of them all like they’re mine,” she said. Three of the four children are women ages 22 to 29.
“They’re all very supportive of women speaking out,” Hinton said of her daughters and son, “and they would be supportive of women in any industry, not just politics. I’m glad to see New York standing up for women who speak out.”
