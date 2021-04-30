The lone local sex offender who had failed to register as required by state law is now in custody, Investigator Wesley Waites of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported on Thursday.
Shearea Denise Jefferson, 30, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender after turning herself in at the JCSD, likely after feeling the pressure from a front-page article in the Leader-Call and Facebook posts announcing that she was wanted, Waites agreed.
Jefferson was convicted of statutory rape in Forrest County in 2015. She was captured in Hattiesburg last October after Waites placed her on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database for being non-compliant. She had provided the address of a home that burned on Parker Drive, and then she failed to re-register after being released from jail.
“We’ll catch her again,” Waites said in the story, which was published last Saturday.
Jefferson was the last local absconder of the 112 convicted sex offenders Waites is in charge of overseeing. The remaining two are known to be out of state and U.S. Marshals have files on them and are hunting them down, he said.
