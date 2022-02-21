Staffers bring home 23 awards for wide range of ads in various formats
The Laurel Leader-Call was awarded as the best paper of its size in the state during the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Media Contest for the Advertising Division on Saturday.
The paper brought home a total of 23 awards, including the top honor, Advertising Excellence, which goes to the newspaper with the best overall advertising in each of five circulation categories. Members of the Georgia Press Association judged the 1,118 contest entries submitted by 26 papers from around the state.
“Winning Advertising Excellence is the equivalent of winning the state championship in sports,” LL-C owner and Publisher Jim Cegielski said. “It’s recognition by our peers about the quality of work that this staff does and affirmation of what I already knew — that they’re the best in the business.”
Leader-Call staffers won 10 first-place awards, including for the best Advertising Special Section (“Home for the Holidays” magazine) and for Editorial Special Section (Laurel High School Basketball, state championship commemorative section) and numerous types of advertisements for a wide range of businesses in various formats.
Creative Director Kassie Rowell, who oversees the graphics department, and graphic designer Kamron Johnson won multiple first-place awards for ads they created. Johnson won a total of seven awards and Rowell won six, with Editor Mark Thornton pulling up the rear with one first-place award — for best Multimedia Promotion in a video that was produced with South Central Regional Medical Center to encourage people to get colonoscopies. Courtney Foster is the LL-C’s advertising director and Kristin Carter is a sales representative, and they work hand-in-hand with advertisers and designers to come up with effective, eye-catching ads.
Rowell won first place for best color Political Ad with her creation for Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, who went on to win his third term. She also took the top prize for Magazine Ad-Retail (Sweet Blossom), and that was among all non-daily papers in the state, not only those that are in the same circulation category.
Johnson was first among all non-dailies for best black-and-white Service Ad (Pulse Electric) and first in color Grocery/Restaurant Ad (Reyes Mexican Reyes Mexican Grill & Bar). Her creation to bring in children to the Salvation Army Summer Camp won first for color Institutional Ad, and judges commented: “Great use of art, eye-catching … kid-friendly.”
Johnson and Rowell shared first in Best Series of Ads, again for their work for Reyes.
Of the Christmas-themed magazine called “Home for the Holidays,” judges wrote: “Very well done. Nice ads all the way through. The cover pops out while still remaining modern and sleek. All in all very well done.”
As for the section that commemorated the Lady Tornadoes’ run to the state title, judges said, “The entire piece has lots of great pictures that immerse the reader in the sports theme. The ads also correlate well with the theme. Great job.”
Judges also offered comments about the Multimedia Promotion that the paper did in conjunction with SCRMC: “Great way to personalize the message and add credibility to a marketing message by featuring the editor-in-chief.”
Johnson won second-place awards for black-and-white Health Care Ad (Harris Dental), Small Space Ad (R&W Hydraulics) and black-and-white Service Ad (Auction). Rowell took second for color Financial Ad (Sunbelt Federal Credit Union), color Grocery/Restaurant Ad (Vic’s) and color Institutional Ad (June Jam).
Lakyn Prince and Johnson also took second for best Classifieds and the staff finished second in Magazine Periodical for its annual football preview.
Johnson took third for color Health Care Ad (Care Center) and color Political Ad (mayors’ debate), and Rowell was third for Automotive Ad (Parker’s Automotive). The staff also placed third for Advertising Special Section (Black Friday) and Public Health & Safety Campaign (Breast Cancer Awareness).
Last summer in the MPA Editorial Division awards luncheon, the Leader-Call won a total of 14 firsts (33 overall), including the prize for General Excellence, which goes to the top paper in each circulation category. Being selected as the best community newspaper for advertising and news six months apart is a noteworthy achievement, Cegielski said.
“Winning first place for best Advertising Special Section and best Editorial Special Section in this latest contest sums up the versatility of this staff,” he said. “Our advertising staff works hard to create ads that will bring attention to our advertisers’ businesses, and the editorial staff works hard to be interesting enough to attract an audience that will get attention for their ads.”
The Commercial Dispatch in Columbus is the only other paper that won Advertising Excellence this year and General Excellence last summer.
“These newspapers have been recognized for being the best in their classes for service to advertisers and readers,” MPA Executive Director Layne Bruce said. “The Advertising Excellence Awards are presented for the cumulative body of work of these in 2021, and honors their efforts in print newspaper, magazine and digital advertisements.”
