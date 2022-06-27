Bonelli, Cegielski, Thornton take top awards
LAUREL — Leader-Call journalists brought home top awards for columns, news and sports coverage, feature writing and photography from the Better Newspaper Contest at the Mississippi Press Association’s annual awards banquet.
The Leader-Call won a total of 22 awards, including eight for first place, and was selected second overall in its circulation division despite a restructured contest format that pits the three-days-per-week LL-C against a larger number of papers, many of which are bigger operations that publish more days per week. Members of the South Carolina Press Association judged entries from MPA members’ best work in 2021.
“No matter which state the judges are from, the Leader-Call and the people who work here are consistently honored, year after year, for their work, and I’m so proud of them,” said LL-C owner and publisher Jim Cegielski. “We were going head-to-head with a lot more papers this year, including some that have much larger staffs, and we still won more than 20 awards. Amazing.
“I just hope our readers — even the ones who sometimes disagree with us or get mad about a particular story — appreciate the work that goes on here and the role we play. Viable communities have bold, viable newspapers.”
Reporter Cam Bonelli took first place for Spot News Story for her coverage of a family who escaped a scary boating accident on Bogue Homa Lake and first place for Spot News Photo for a picture at a murder-suicide scene in North
Laurel, respectively.
“Nice storytelling on a breaking news story. Good quotes from the family who leapt from their boat to safety,” judges wrote of Bonelli’s coverage of the boating accident.
On the selection of the murder-suicide story, judges wrote: “This tells the story. A slice of time in one of the most painful moments this community will feel. Well done for telling this story in a slice of time that needs to be told.”
Publisher Jim Cegielski took first place for Commentary Column and received high praise from judges: “This columnist makes me want to pick up my local paper and have someone as embedded as Mr. Cegielski appears to be with politics ... someone who is unafraid and unapologetic to let their opinion be know about injustices in the local community.”
Editor Mark Thornton was second in the Commentary Column and General Interest Column categories. He and Bonelli combined for a first place for Planned Series of Stories for their “Season of Restoration” stories on drug court graduates.
“Compelling planned series on county drug court rehabilitation program,” judges wrote. “The profiles are interesting, with great use of quote. Excellent narrative writing on an uplifting, meaningful restoration program.”
Thornton won first place for Feature Story and Feature Photo. The story was about the late Tom Landrum serving as an FBI informant in the 1960s to help dismantle the KKK in Jones County. The photo was of a Sharon mother doing blocking drills with her young football player son in their front yard. Thornton also won Best Lede — a newspaper term for the opening sentence of a story — in an article about Ben and Erin Napier’s newest “Home Town” spinoff, “Home Town kickstarter” on HGTV.
“Humor in an entertainment story that calls for it,” judges wrote. “The lede draws the reader in to a TV preview that could otherwise be pretty dry.”
Thornton also won first for Business Story with his coverage of the sale of Sanderson Farms and concerns of local leaders. Judges wrote: “Great lede. This well-sourced story speaks to the importance of large employers and economic drivers to the town.”
Thornton also won second- and third-place awards for General News Photo for his shots for a story about schools cracking down on vaping and of a handcuffed suspect shouting at him, respectively. He also won second for Photo Series for pictures of jailhouse baptisms and third-place awards for General News Story (a mistrial for an accused meth dealer) and Best Headline (VooDoo child killer).
Sports editor Josh Beasley took four third-place awards, including for best Sports
Page, Sports Action Photo (Countdown to kickoff), Game Story (Cade’s belt) and Sports News Story (Unforgettable).
The Leader-Call was second in the second-largest circulation division of the contest for General Excellence, which is awarded to the best overall papers in the state. There are four larger divisions now as opposed to six smaller ones in past years. This year’s contest had journalists from 44 newsrooms across the state who submitted a total of 1,981 entries into this year’s editorial contest. The tri-state convention was in Memphis, with press associations from Tennessee and Arkansas joining Mississippi journalists for seminars and other programs for professional development.
“We are so proud of all of the winners in this contest,” said MPA President Jack Ryan, publisher of the Enterprise-Journal in McComb. “The quality work recognized here exemplifies the excellent job Mississippi journalists are doing to cover their communities.”
MPA, in its 156th year, is the trade association representing Mississippi newspapers and affiliated digital media.
