Laurel Magnet School of the Arts Principal Dr. Kiana Pendleton didn’t plan on spending her lunch hour on Thursday accepting an award in front of hundreds of her students and staff. But she didn’t mind. “I always have a speech ready,” she said.
Pendleton was surprised with the 2022-23 Curriculum Associates Extraordinary Educator Principal of the Year Inspire award as her student body and staff gathered in the school’s auditorium. Curriculum Associates is a company that provides educational software and services to thousands of schools. Pendleton was chosen from principals at schools from across the nation.
Under Pendleton’s leadership, Laurel Magnet School has been the academic standard of the Laurel School District. Most recently, LMSA was awarded an A rating for the 2021-22 school year from the Mississippi Department of Education for the second year in a row. LMSA was also awarded an A rating in 2019, which automatically carried over for the next two school years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It takes a team to make a leader great,” Pendleton said. “Everyone here is a part of our team, and they are my rock. I know sometimes it's a lot of sacrifice and hard work from our teachers, but these kids benefit tremendously from their talent. I am glad that finally the state of Mississippi and the world will know who we are at Laurel Magnet School.”
Representatives from Curriculum Associates were at LMSA on Thursday for a tour to see some of their products and services in action and to surprise Pendleton with her award. As Pendleton and the representatives enjoyed a luncheon in the cafeteria, Laurel School District employees scrambled to quietly move hundreds of elementary-age students into the auditorium in a window of just a few minutes.
When Pendleton arrived at the auditorium, she was blown away by the presentation.
“Moments like this make everything we do worthwhile,” she said. “I’d like to thank Curriculum Associates and everyone who had a hand in this awesome surprise. I’d also like to thank Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts for taking a chance on me five years ago. When she did, I told her that I would do right by her school, my students and faculty. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity.”
