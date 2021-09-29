140 vendors signed up for street party
If there is a change in this year’s Loblolly Festival, it might be the absence of the Loblolly Lumberjack. Or maybe not.
Ben Napier, who has found international stardom along with his wife Erin with the hit TV series “Home Town,” has portrayed the lumberjack in previous Loblolly festivals, but whether he will be there this year is still unknown.
Laurel’s annual street party is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the streets of downtown Laurel. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 virus last year.
Mayor Johnny Magee said Laurel is welcoming fall with its annual festival.
“It’s good we are not locked down right now, and I know everyone is going to enjoy it with a full day of events,” Magee said.
More than 140 vendors will line the streets of downtown Laurel, with about 60 percent of them new to the festival, said Susan Ladd, Laurel Main Street executive director.
“People are still reaching out to me to sign up as vendors,” Ladd said. “Those who have been here before have had two years to work on stuff for the festival, so there will be so many new things to see.”
Three rows of craft vendors will fill Front Street, and this year, organizers offered free booths to help businesses on Central Avenue impacted by ongoing construction, Ladd said.
“Brad Kent has lined up awesome music; Howard Industries is our signature sponsor; Sanderson Farms; Southern Beverage; Rock 104; Jones County Board of Supervisors; The City of Laurel; BClean; Community Bank; Gilchrest, Sumrall, Yoder, Yoder and Leggett PLLC; Holt and Associates; Magnolia State Bank; the Knight Butcher; Laurel Arts League; Masonite; WDAM; Sertoma Club of Laurel; Junior Auxiliary of Laurel; and B95 have all made this festival possible,” Ladd said.
The food court will line Oak Street and include food such as funnel cakes, fish on a stick, barbecue, pizza, steak sandwiches, tamales, beverages and more. Live music will be on two stages during the festival — one on Front Street and another on Central Avenue. The music lineup will be from 9-10:15 a.m. Free N’ Easy, from 10:45 a.m. to noon Jones and Pine, from 12:30-2 p.m. Ryan Cooper and from 2:30-4 p.m. Cary Hudson and the Piney Woods Players. At the Knight Butcher stage on Central Avenue, Free N’ Easy will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to live music and food, there will be two kids’ zones with fun jumps, rides, slides, face-painting and craft zone, and the pumpkin patch at First United Methodist Church. Throughout the day, wood-carving demonstrations will take place by the international world cup champion chainsaw artist Dayton Scoggins of Jones County.
The festival is following state guidelines and not instituting a mask mandate for the event, but there will be hand sanitizer available throughout downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.