More than a dozen local law enforcement officials were cleared of wrongdoing after a suspect was shot and seriously wounded during a standoff in the Johnson Community last November.
“The use of force was justified,” according to a press release from the office of Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
That determination came following an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and a review by the AG’s office.
The investigation involved a total of 16 officers — 15 with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and one special agent of the Office of State Auditor, according to the press release.
Dillon Ferguson, 30, was taken into custody after he was accused of shooting and injuring auxiliary deputy Joey Davis when he responded to a report of a domestic incident at a mobile home on Riley Johnson Road on the evening of Nov. 23.
Law enforcement officials from the JCSD and multiple surrounding agencies responded to the scene and there was a standoff, as Ferguson refused to surrender.
The suspect reportedly fired at officers outside the home and was shot multiple times in a hail of return gunfire. At least 40 rounds were heard in a matter of seconds, and some of the bullets reportedly struck law enforcement vehicles. Ferguson was transported to Forrest General Hospital and treated in ICU before recovering and being booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 13 for aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault. One of his legs had to be amputated.
Davis was treated for gunshot wounds to his upper legs and he made a full recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.