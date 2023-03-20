Two local students served as pages for the Mississippi Senate recently, running errands for officials and Senate staff. Hope Houston of Laurel and Caroline Casey of Laurel were both sponsored by Sen. Chris McDaniel (R-Ellisville) for their week-long experience at the Capitol in Jackson.
“I was so honored to have the opportunity to serve as a page in the Senate,” said Hope, who is the home-schooled daughter of Angela and James Houston. “I have been able to learn about the political process for the past several years, but getting to see it firsthand was fascinating.”
Caroline is the daughter of Allison and David Casey and attends Sacred Heart High School in Hattiesburg.
“This past week as a page, I have gotten to learn and experience so many new things, from being in the Senate Chamber and watching what was going on to running errands and communicating directly with the senators,” she said. “I have met so many new people from all over the state and am so grateful I had the opportunity to have had this experience.”
The students were photographed with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, and their pictures were sent to media outlets by Arnold Lindsay, who is press secretary for the Mississippi Senate.
McDaniel is challenging Hosemann for lieutenant governor in the Republican Primary.
