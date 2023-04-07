Glade Volunteer Fire Department is sending more than 100 Easter baskets to Rolling Fork First Baptist Church to pass out to children who were affected by the recent tornado that ripped through the small Delta community. Glade was contacted by members of the Louin Fire Department about putting the baskets together to send up there in time for Easter.
“We received many cash contributions from our community to go towards making the Easter baskets, and we also received some already-made-up Easter baskets,” said Renea Cromwell of Glade VFD. “We have been constantly getting donations since we started collecting right after the tornadoes hit, and we are still getting donations up to the last minute. We decided to do the Easter baskets instead of the usual supplies you would send after a tornado because there were already so many organizations sending emergency supplies. We thought about the kids and how we could try to make them a little happier after what happened to them.”
Glade firefighters will be driving to Rolling Fork this morning (Saturday) to deliver the baskets, just in time for the holiday.
