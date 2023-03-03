Several student members of the Jones County 4-H, Northeast Jones FFA, West Jones FFA and South Jones FFA organizations were recognized for their achievements during the 54th annual Sale of Junior Champions in the Dixie National Junior Roundup Livestock Shows at the state fairgrounds in Jackson.
Tyler Lindsey of Northeast Jones FFA had the reserve champion in the Mississippi Bred English Steer Show, participated in the sale. In addition, Hope White of West Jones FFA and Jones 4-H was recognized as a premier exhibitor, and Jones 4-Hers Ann Rileigh Holder and Collin Culpepper along with J.J. Hill of Stringer FFA/Jasper 4-H were all awarded scholarships.
The final Sale of Champions featured a record 48 champion market animals, including eight steers, 16 hogs, 12 goats, 10 lambs and for the first time, two hair sheep. The preliminary total sale was $456,285. The Sale of Champions Promotion Committee raised $61,500 in scholarships, including numerous $1,500 scholarships for high school senior exhibitors. Scholarships were awarded to 39 student participants of the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows.
A total of 1,257 4-H and FFA members across Mississippi participated in the shows, displaying 2,153 head of livestock. They all competed for the opportunity to participate in the Sale of Junior Champions, one of the highlighted events of the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo. It’s a livestock auction where young exhibitors who win champion and reserve champion honors in the Junior Round-Up Market Divisions sell their animals and scholarships are awarded.
“One of the most coveted honors for Mississippi’s youth livestock exhibitors is participating in the Sale of Junior Champions,” said Andy Gipson, state Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce. “The hard work and dedication that it takes to compete surpasses that required for a number of other youth activities. These youth are our future leaders. The skills and lessons learned will not just impact their generation, it will impact future generations to come.
“I am so proud of all the students from across our great state who worked hard all year to raise these animals and participate in the 2023 Dixie National livestock shows. Congratulations to all of our winners and scholarship recipients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.