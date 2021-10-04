Juror said, 'Not my verdict,' mistrial declared
Because of a single juror and a rare end to a trial, an accused methamphetamine dealer remains in jail and will have to go back to court and face another jury.
Henry David Jernigan, 30, was on trial for possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury — made up of six white men, three black women, two black men and one white woman — returned a verdict of not guilty.
But when Judge Dal Williamson polled the jurors individually, asking if that was their verdict — a procedure that is usually just a formality — one of the white men said that was not his decision.
Because of that, a mistrial was declared and Jernigan will now have to stand trial before another jury in Jones County Circuit Court.
“I’ve never seen that before,” said prosecutor Kristen Martin.
Longtime District Attorney Tony Buckley said he hadn’t seen the individual polling make a difference in the outcome of any case he’s been involved in over the years either, but he agreed that the procedure would typically favor the defense, not the state.
In a two-day trial at South Central Place, jurors saw Laurel police body-cam video of Jernigan being rousted after passing out, half in and half out of a car parked at a residence on North 12th Avenue, near Laurel High School in March 2019.
Officer Regina Newton stopped to see if Jernigan was OK, and when she did, his head was lying on a bag of marijuana and a Glock 9mm was in his waistband. A Crown Royal bag containing 115 grams of meth was hanging from the gearshift right beside his head. Digital scales and little plastic baggies like the ones dealers use to package drugs were also discovered in the vehicle. All of that was visible on body-cam video.
Jernigan admitted that the marijuana was his, but he denied knowing anything about the meth. The house he was parked at belonged to his “baby momma” and a toddler was seen at the glass door when officers arrived and it appeared no other adults were present, according to testimony.
The tag on the Nissan Altima that Jernigan was in had a switched tag on it — it was registered to a pickup — and there was no match in the data system for the VIN, Martin said in her closing argument. The key to the car was around Jernigan’s neck.
“They did all they could to determine whose car it was, and they couldn’t … but we know who had possession of it,” she said. “Use your common sense.”
Public defender Cruz Gray argued that it wasn’t that cut-and-dried because, not only was it not known who owned the car, it also wasn’t known if he’d even driven it there, plus there was a purse in the console.
All of that is “important to establishing possession,” he said. “Mere proximity isn’t enough to prove he knew what was inside the bag.”
Gray held up a Crown Royal bag in front of the jurors and asked, “What’s in it? Can you prove beyond a reasonable doubt what was in it?”
He also referred to a statement that was made by an officer on scene who was heard saying that it was a “s - - t ton of meth, he’s done” after discovering the drugs in the car.
“That was the conclusion of the officers on the scene,” Gray said. “Maybe that’s why they weren’t interested in investigating any further. That conclusion substituted for good police work.”
Martin shot back that it’s the “age-old argument, blame the police.” That’s accurate sometimes, “but not in this case … they did a great job,” she said. “The key to the vehicle was around his neck.”
She called Gray’s argument a red herring. “Don’t get distracted,” she told jurors. “I’ve never had a case that I can prove beyond all doubt … the standard is reasonable doubt. Use your common sense.”
Afterward, Martin said that the DA’s office will try the case again. She said the jurors sometimes “tend to overthink and miss the obvious” and “the “anti-police sentiment is real.”
Jernigan will remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center because he is awaiting trial on other felony charges. He has an extensive criminal history — a fact that wasn’t allowed to come out in trial.
Jernigan was sentenced to four years in prison in 2014 for sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested for the meth again after being released and was on parole for non-residential burglary when he was arrested in April 2020 for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and receiving stolen property after he was seen driving a stolen SUV and led law enforcement on an extensive manhunt before being taken into custody. His bond was revoked since he was already out on bond, and he is being charged as a habitual offender in his next court case.
