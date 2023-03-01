The man who has been at the helm of Laurel’s hospital for three decades is stepping down in May.
Doug Higginbotham, president and CEO of South Central Regional Medical Center, announced to the hospital board that he is retiring and May 24 will be his final day.
The Port Arthur, Texas native began his career in Laurel in July 1988 as controller at what was then known as Jones County Community Hospital. The SCRMC Board of Trustees appointed him to serve as interim CEO on June 3, 1993 — and he was given the official title on Aug. 27, 1993, after beating out several candidates from around the region who were selected by a recruiting firm. Higgingbotham was picked because of his “proven leadership ability,” board members said at the time.
“With the help of many – board of trustees, medical staff, vice presidents, directors, front-line staff, etc. – I have tried to guide and direct the health system down the right path,” Higginbotham said in a press release. “Many times, the right path was not always clear, but I did the best I could. In the last 30 years, I feel we, collectively, have made a positive impact on our community.”
Higginbotham graduated from Texas A&M in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in business arts. He received his Certified Public Accountant licensure from the State of Texas in 1985. Following roles at BDO Seidman Accounting Firm (1983-86) and St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital (1986-88), he and his family relocated to Laurel to begin his career at Jones County Community Hospital as he completed his Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1992.
Higginbotham announced to the board and staff of SCRMC that he decided to retire “after considerable discussion” with his family, effective May 24.
“After having South Central as an integral part of my life for 30 years, this decision was not made lightly, but I am convinced it is the right decision,” he said.
“The organization is far more complex than it was 30 years ago, with increased regulations, new payment models, and increased competition. I am proud of what we have accomplished together. We have adapted to these changes in the past, and the new leader will as well.
The board will engage a recruitment firm to help with the selection of a new president and CEO.
As the selection process is underway, everything at the hospital will be “business as usual,” Higginbotham said. “I have been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to lead this organization and to have worked with so many dedicated professionals. “Thank you all for the work you have done and will continue to do.”
