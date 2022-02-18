Deputy Eddie Pitts, and Sgt. Bobby Moree were honored with a retirement ceremony at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department this week.
Pitts retires with 32 years of law enforcement experience and Moree retires with 27 years of total law enforcement experience.
Sheriff Joe Berlin and the entire staff at the JCSD wished them a wonderful retirement and thanked them for their dedicated service.
