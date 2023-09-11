Sgt. David Grasha of the Laurel Police Department was promoted to lieutenant, and Investigators Michelle Howell and Mitch Blakeney were promoted to sergeant in a ceremony at Laurel City Hall. Blakeney’s wife Holly held the Bible for him, and Grasha’s daughter Mallori Al-Suwaidi pinned his badge on him and held the Bible. Deputy Regina Newton of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department — a former LPD officer — held the Bible for and pinned Howell, whose son Remy can be seen in the background. Grasha has 20 years of experience in law enforcement while Blakeney and Howell have about 15 years each. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
