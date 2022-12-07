This story was first published on Dec. 11, 2021. In honor of the memory of those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago today (Wednesday), we present it again. We also urge readers to visit the Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive to see this exhibit and the treasure trove of military artifacts.
‘Ben's Workshop’ to feature custom-built case for rare piece of USS Arizona at veterans museum
On a recent day in Laurel, "Home Town" star Ben Napier and actor Scott Eastwood, son of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood, rolled into the Veterans Memorial Museum in a borrowed U.S. Army Jeep.
In the back of that Jeep sat a new permanent home for the most treasured item at the all-volunteer museum — a piece of the USS Arizona, which was sunk during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Napier and Eastwood created a permanent display case for the piece, which is one of about a dozen pieces of the Arizona that is in a privately-owned museums. The case will be featured in the Dec. 26 episode of “Ben's Workshop,” a spinoff of the international sensation "Home Town." The show is scheduled to air onDiscovery-plus at 9 p.m.
"Everyone was just super excited about it," said Jeff Weber, public relations/social media director for the museum.
The treasured piece of the ship has been located in a corner display after museum founder and World War II veteran Jimmy Bass read an article in the Wall Street Journal about a program that would allow for pieces of the famed warship to be given to museums as part of the Arizona Relics Program. The process was lengthy and included “a lot of vetting,” Weber said, but the piece arrived. It is a portion of the Aft Deckhouse and has been displayed on a simple wooden stand.
How Ben's Workshop got involved stemmed from an early episode of “Home Town,” when the Napiers borrowed a flag from World War II for use in an episode. Bass and the museum have been featured on “Home Town,” and when Ben approached museum staff about wanting to do something for his new show, the museum jumped.
“We said, ‘Whatever you want to do, do,’" Weber said. Napier toured the museum and came across the piece of the Arizona, then planned on building a permanent display case.
But it is not just any kind of display case, Weber said.
“The outside of it is made from Jones County yellow pine. The wood around the glass piece is from the USS Missouri, where the signing of the Japanese surrender took place. The face of the drawers is made of Koa wood, which is native to Hawaii,” Weber said.
“Having all three elements — Jones County, World War II and Hawaii — combined together makes it even more special.”
The case will be in the same location — the back left corner of the museum — and can be seen during museum hours.
“It was an honor to be tasked with handling such an incredible piece of our nation’s history,” Ben Napier wrote on The Scotsman Co.’s Instagram page. Eastwood joined Ben as co-star on the episode. He is known for such films as “Suicide Squad,” “The Fate of the Furious” and “Pacific Rim.”
He grew up in Hawaii.
