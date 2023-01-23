Rain-slicked roadways kept local volunteer firefighters and law enforcement officials saturated with calls to work wrecks across the area Saturday, but there were no reports of serious injuries in the multiple collisions they responded to. Volunteers from Sandersville, Rustin and Sharon responded to a request for mutual aid in Jasper County. An Alabama woman was hurt when the GMC Sierra, right photo, pickup she was in hydroplaned and crashed into trees off Highway 84 East and Lawn Haven Church Road on Saturday afternoon. Just before 10 that night, a man suffering from some sort of “medical episode” crashed into a deep ditch in front of B&C Mobile Homes on 84 East, below, just outside of the Laurel city limits. Powers volunteers responded to those crashes along with EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol. A liquid other than rain may have been the cause of a crash several hours later. On Sunday before 6 a.m., volunteers from Moselle, South Jones and Southwest Jones responded to a crash in which a Chevrolet Tahoe, bottom photo, struck a tree off Church Street. Hunter Jones, 26, of Moselle was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a charge of DUI-first offense after that crash. He declined transport to seek medical attention for minor injuries and was transported to jail instead. (Photos by the Jones County Fire Council and Powers VFD)
