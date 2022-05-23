Community rallies for family who lost
11-year-old daughter in 3-vehicle crash
An outpouring of love for an Ellisville family with two Laurel School District employees came after the death of their daughter in a three-vehicle crash Friday on Highway 15 North in Jasper County.
The family was on their way to a football game when their lives changed completely, said Leander Bridges II, director of child nutrition for the Laurel School District.
Laurel Magnet School of the Arts student Laina Bridges, 11, the daughter of Leander and Tamiko Bridges, band director in the Laurel School District, was a
passenger in her parents’ Kia when it was struck by an SUV that had been involved in a wreck. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
“Take comfort in the fact that my child knew Jesus before she left this Earth,” Bridges said in a social media post Friday. “She was not in pain because she was asleep on impact. I was considered high-risk because the impact was on my side and they had to use the jaws of life to get me out.”
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Steve Coats, 25, of Laurel, and traveling south collided with a GMC Sierra driven by Joe Mauldin, 59, of Stringer, traveling north. This caused the Tahoe to also collide with the Bridges’ Kia. Coats, Mrs. Bridges and Abraham McKenzie III of Ellisville, a passenger in the Bridges’ Kia, were transported to an area hospital.
Life Church wrote in a post that in one of the most beautiful displays of love while at the emergency room, Dr. Leander and his wife Tamiko approached the family of the driver of the other vehicle and embraced them with warmth and love.
Leander Bridges also made a video post to let people know to lay aside any petti- ness they may have because life is too short and precious.
“Y’all, I lost my daughter and I would do anything just to hold her and love her one more time,” Mr. Bridges said in the video post. “So whoever you have problems with — friends, family, coworkers, whoever — it is not worth it. Because life passes away so quickly.”
Derica Bell wrote that Laina was one of a kind, smart and talented.
“I've known her since she was so small.. always cheerful...” Bell wrote. “We are going to miss this energetic little girl sooooo much! Please pray for The Bridges, my extended family!”
The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts wrote in a post that it extends its deepest condolences to the Bridges family, as they mourn the loss of their daughter and one of the school’s beloved scholars, Laina.
“She was loved and will truly be missed at LMSA,” the school wrote. “We are appreciative of the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.”
The Laurel School District posted on its Facebook page, “(W)e extend deepest gratitude to every person who is lifting up their family as they grieve the loss of their youngest daughter, our beloved student. She will be remembered for her beautiful talents, infectious smile and, most importantly, her kind spirit.”
Kayla Mosley Blakeney wrote that one of her favorite stories from her time as a student-teacher involves Laina.
“My professor was coming for my evaluation and I was visibly nervous,” she wrote. “When she got there, I pulled my group to my table to begin my lesson. Laina was sitting right in front of me. She whispered, ‘Ms. Mosley, you got this!’ And gave me a thumbs up. Laina Bridges will always have a special place in many hearts, mine included.
“I only spent a few short months with her, yet she made such an impact on me. I can’t even imagine what her family is going through. Heaven gained the sweetest one.”
Leander Bridges said in the post that Tamiko, Lauren Bridges and Trey Bridges were doing OK, but their hearts were broken.
“Hug somebody,” he said. “Love somebody. And if you haven’t accepted Christ as your savior, that’s the only peace I got is the fact that my child is better off than I am. Thank you for your prayers. Thank you for your concern. Respect our privacy but feel free to contact us, but do so limitedly.”
