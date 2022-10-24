A Jones County man is in jail in Jasper County for an assault that’s part of what’s been described as an ongoing love triangle, law enforcement officials said.
Tyson Ray Lane, 23, reportedly threw a tire iron at a vehicle traveling on Highway 15 South near County Road 155 in Stringer, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson reported. The occupants signed charges on him and he was taken into custody on Friday. He is being held on $15,000 bond, which was set by Judge Marvin Jones in Jasper County Justice Court.
Jones County officials are investigating an incident involving Lane and the same unidentified man and woman that occurred in Myrick back in June, Investigator Abraham McKenzie said. According to the report, a gun was pulled after Lane blocked the vehicle the couple were in, and Lane wound up punching the man. But because of circumstances in that case, including questions of possible self-defense, charges are pending going before the grand jury.
