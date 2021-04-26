Career criminal had handcuff key hidden in backside
•
Local law enforcement officials were able to crack down on a career criminal before he could find the key to make his getaway.
Temitie Owens, 46, reportedly had a handcuff key in his rear end, and it was believed that he was wrestling with Laurel officers to get to it as he was being taken into custody near a fast-food restaurant last week.
Owens was the passenger in a vehicle that LPD Investigators Michelle Howell and Mitch Blakeney stopped for a traffic violation on 16th Avenue last week. Driver Robert Ashcraft, 45, of Laurel pulled into the parking lot between Chik-fil-A and the old Western Sizzlin’, and they discovered drug paraphernalia on him, which led to further investigation.
When Blakeney patted down Owens, the officer found approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine and “high-grade marijuana” stuffed into the suspect’s groin area, Howell said.
“(Owens) started trying to get out of his cuffs, and he almost did,” Blakeney said, adding that the suspect had to be “taken to the ground” to get him under control.
After he was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, it was discovered what he may have been struggling to get — the handcuff key was in his crack, a source with knowledge of the incident said.
LPD Chief Tommy Cox would only say that the handcuff key was “in the back of his pants.”
Ashcraft was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia and Owens was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Court records from Arizona show that Owens has an extensive criminal record of drug offenses and violent crime. He has been living in Laurel “for a few months,” Howell said. He had a valid ID from Arizona that identified him as Timothy Owens.
Owens made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court last week and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $5,000. He posted that and has since been released. Ashcraft was still in jail as of Monday afternoon.
