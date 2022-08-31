Deputy Chief Earl Reed of the Laurel Police Department is leading a water-collection drive to support residents of Jackson, which is under a state of emergency because of its water system’s collapse.
Cases of bottled water can be dropped off at Laurel Police headquarters on South Magnolia Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week.
For more information, call me at 601-319-6898 or 601-428-6536.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Jackson after the city’s main water treatment facility began to fail, leaving the city without enough water pressure to flush toilets and meet other critical needs. Jackson is Mississippi’s largest city and capital, with a population of more than 140,000 people. Residents will be without safe drinking water for an undetermined period of time.
“My mission is to help the city of Jackson residents to reorganize their lives,” Reed wrote in an email. “I am writing to support me and my cause in providing the city of Jackson with water. Every hand of support is important. We request you to consider supporting our cause by donating cases of water so that our mission can be accomplished and we can succeed in spreading the message of humanity.”
Water can be dropped off at Laurel Police headquarters on South Magnolia Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.