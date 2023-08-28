Key evidence from a shooting death in the city was “misplaced” at the Laurel Police Department, so the case is being dismissed — for now.
Regenold Lamar Davis, 39, is accused of killing 44-year-old Cory Taylor at a Mother’s Day family gathering on North 13th Avenue in May 2021. Davis reportedly shot Taylor “multiple times” and accidentally shot himself in the leg, then got “roughed up” by some of Taylor’s family members before police got there.
Davis was initially charged with murder, but the grand jury indicted him for manslaughter after hearing the circumstances of the case. Davis is claiming self-defense.
Swabs that were gathered by investigators were taken to the state crime lab to check for the presence of blood, then “returned to the LPD for safekeeping,” Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall said during a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court.
But when those swabs were needed to send back to the lab for DNA testing, “the LPD was unable to locate them,” she said.
The DNA comparison is needed for the case to go forward, she explained to Judge Dal Williamson, because of Davis’ claim that the shooting could have been self-defense. One of the keys to his claim is whether blood that was swabbed from inside a vehicle that was parked outside the residence came from one or both people involved in the shooting.
“The state can’t present its best case without being able to confirm whose blood was inside the car,” Sumrall said, adding that the results of DNA testing “could bolster the state’s case or be exculpatory.”
The location of the shooting “is paramount to the defense,” Davis’ attorney John Piazza said. “That’s why they took the blood samples.”
There are “varying accounts” from the family members of the deceased, while Davis says he was “attacked in the vehicle when he shot,” Piazza said. “Blood samples the LPD took could substantiate that.”
The state didn’t disagree, and Sumrall filed a motion to “regrettably request this matter be dismissed without prejudice.” Being dismissed “without prejudice” means the case can still go forward if the evidence is found.
“Everyone is confident that it’s there at the LPD,” she said, adding that Sgt. John Windsor has since been put in charge of the evidence room and is “doing everything he can to find it.”
The judge granted the order to dismiss, with the possibility of coming back before him if evidence is found that would allow the case to proceed, but he wasn’t pleased.
“It’s troubling to the court how evidence can be misplaced,” he said. “Someone needs to impress upon the police chief the importance of preserving evidence, particularly in a death case.”
Davis is free on $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.