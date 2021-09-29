The Laurel Police Department is hosting several events this month for the community, starting Friday.
In coordination with the Laurel Fire Department, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, LPD will collect donations for Hurricane Ida victims in Grand Isle, La. Donations will be accepted in the Walmart parking lot or at any of the fire stations in the city. Fire Chief Leo Brown said he wanted to do more to give back and thought partnering with the LPD to help those impacted by the hurricane would be a good way to do so.
“We worked 24-hour shifts during Katrina, and when we unloaded food boxes and basic supplies we didn’t have, there was this overwhelming feeling of joy,” Brown said. “I want to be able to give that to someone else.”
Capt. Shannon Caraway looked for a way to help those impacted by the hurricane and called other departments that referred her to the Grand Isle Police Department, which had been devastated by the storm, Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
“We are going to be taking up non-perishable food donations for our friends in Grand Isle, Louisiana,” Cox said. “(Chief Brown, Capt. Earl Reed and I) all worked through Katrina after it hit us pretty hard and other places stepped up to help us. Grand Isle got hit a whole lot worse than we did.”
Reed also helped with a food drive for Hurricane Ida victims through his church Sweet Hope Baptist Church.
National Night Out
From 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD will participate in National Night Out and give away free school supplies. The event will feature DJ Spinning Top as entertainment, free food and COVID vaccines will be offered to those eligible. The department will give away 400 bags of school supplies, including notebooks, pencils and crayons.
“We didn’t get to do it last year due to the pandemic, but this year, we are going to do a drive-through type event,” Cox said.
All of the funds used to pay for this event come from the department’s outreach fund, which is funded solely by donations from citizens and money raised by the department.
“All of the money we raised goes back to the public,” Cox said.
Drug take-back day
Laurel Police Department will participate in National Prescription Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the department’s front lobby.
The department will take any unwanted or old medications to be destroyed safely, no questions asked. In April this year, 65 police departments in Mississippi participated in the event and collected more than 5,748 pounds of unwanted drugs.
