Investigator Brad Anderson, left, and Investigator Mitch Blakeney, right, won the Laurel Police Department’s Co-Officer of the Year Award for 2022. “This is a big honor, as the award is a vote by the officers’ peers, and it is the first time that there has been a tie,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. Mayor Johnny Magee was on hand for the presentation, which was sponsored by Gold Mine Pawn Shop. He is standing between the award recipients. Behind them are Deputy Chief Earl Reed, right, and Cox.
