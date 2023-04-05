The Laurel police and fire departments had a relief drive to help the victims of the recent tornadoes in Silver City and Rolling Fork. On Tuesday, they set up outside of Walmart for nine hours and received significant cash contributions and supplies to fill the back of several pickups. Donations can be made at the LPD on South Magnolia Street or any LFD station until Friday, April 14. The supplies will be delivered April 18. (Photos by Robert Clark)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.