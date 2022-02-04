A longtime Laurel law enforcement officer saved the life of an overdose victim in the early morning hours Friday.
Lt. Ted Ducksworth responded to the 200 block of South Walters Avenue in reference to “an unresponsive individual from a drug overdose,” Deputy Chief Earl Reed said.
Ducksworth administered nasal Narcan, and the unidentified man started back breathing, according to reports. Officers called for EMServ, but no ambulance was available at the time, so the patient was placed in a patrol unit and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was reportedly doing well.
“This person is alive today because of the great men and women we have employed here at LPD,” Reed said. “LPD continues to save lives and make things better in the community. Great job by the entire shift!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.