Carlos Gonzalez, 25, is charged with domestic aggravated assault after police said he attacked his girlfriend and afflicted a non-life-threatening wound to her neck with a knife.
According to reports, the assault happened in the 800 block of North 8th Avenue, where a woman was taken to the hospital with her small children after a dispute. The children did not sustain any injuries, police said.
The woman was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. The woman was receiving medical treatment when the call came in to the LPD about the assault.
Gonzalez was reportedly hiding under a mattress when officers went into the home to search for him at 5:48 a.m.
Gonzalez had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where his bond was set by Judge Kyle Robertson at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.