Capt. Bill “Birdman” Sparrow, left, and Sgt. David Grasha hold up one of the 20 bulletproof vests that arrived in a shipment to the Laurel Police Department this week. Grant money will pay half the cost of the Safariland vests, which cost a little over $700 each. The new vests are “much lighter, cooler and more comfortable” than the ones that are being replaced, Sparrow said. “They do a great job working behind the scenes,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said of the department’s training officers, who also issue equipment to officers. “Any time you get a lawsuit, the first thing they ask about is training, and these guys have us covered.” LPD officers are required to have regular training to maintain certifications, he added. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.