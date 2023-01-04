Veteran investigator joins Berlin, Davis, Hodge on ballot
•
As expected, there was a rush to run for sheriff of Jones County, with three veteran candidates and an unexpected one entering the race on the first day of qualifying for county elections in the circuit clerk’s office.
Capt. Michael Reaves, a longtime investigator with the Laurel Police Department, qualified as a Republican, joining fellow Republican and LPD member Macon Davis in that race. Incumbent Joe Berlin and his predecessor Alex Hodge qualified to run as Independents.
Davis won the Republican primary in 2019, unseating Hodge in his bid for a fourth consecutive term, but Berlin, running as an Independent, went on to beat Davis in the general election.
Party primaries are set for Aug. 8 and the general election is Nov. 7. Qualifying will conclude at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Longtime JCSD deputy Scott Paxson became the first person to qualify to run for circuit clerk, filing as a Republican, while Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks is the lone qualifier for chancery clerk. Incumbent Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin has said he will not seek office again, following the long county tradition of serving two terms as circuit clerk then chancery clerk.
Incumbent Supervisors Johnny Burnett (Beat 1), Larry Dykes (Beat 2), Phil Dickerson (Beat 3) and David Scruggs (Beat 4) all qualified as Republicans, and Travares Comegys (Beat 5) qualified as a Democrat. As of Wednesday morning, only Burnett had a challenger, Republican Barry Dunagin.
Incumbent Coroner Burl Hall qualified for another term, and he has a Republican challenger, Zachary Rowell.
Another longtime local law enforcement officer, JCSD narcotics agent Sgt. Jake Driskell, qualified to run for District 1 Constable, and incumbent District 2 Constable Danny Gibson and District 3 Constable David Livingston qualified as Republicans.
Incumbent District Justice Court Judge Sonny Saul also qualified as a Republican.
Incumbent Tax Assessor Tina Gatlin Byrd and County Attorney Risher Caves also qualified as Republicans.
The filing fee for all county offices is $100. Those who plan to run as an Independent, instead of Democrat or Republican, will have to provide signatures of 15 to 50 registered voters — depending on whether it’s a district or county-wide office — to go along with the other qualifications of each office. Because of that extra requirement, those who plan to run Independent need to turn in their paperwork well ahead of the deadline, Brooks said.
All county elected offices — including Beat 2 and Beat 4 election commissioner — will be on ballots. The Jones County District Attorney — which is a state office — along with local lawmakers’ seats in the state House and Senate will also be on ballots along with the top elected offices in state government — governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture/commerce, commissioner of insurance, public service commissioner and transportation commissioner.
