The manager of a local eatery is recovering from a gunshot to the head that happened as she was attempting to make a bank deposit last weekend, police confirmed, but few details are being released.
Laurel police responded to a report of shots fired at Regions Bank in the 300 block of 16th Avenue on Jan. 15.
The victim, who is manager at the nearby Pizza Hut, told police that the would-be robber attempted to take the money but she was able to put it in the bank’s dropbox before he could fire the handgun he pulled on her.
EMServ Ambulance transported the unidentified woman to South Central Regional Medical Center and she was later airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson with what were described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
LPD Capt. Michael Reaves is the lead investigator in the case. There is surveillance video from the bank, but it’s dark, he said, and they’re still working to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting or any other crime is asked to contact the LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
