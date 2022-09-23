Business offers $1,000 reward
•
Laurel police are looking for the suspects in a couple of break-ins at Cross Street businesses that occurred after midnight Tuesday.
At least four people were involved in the burglary at Robinson Auto Sales that resulted in two cars being stolen — a 2000 Chrysler 300 and a 2013 Kia Soul — along with other items, Capt. Michael Reaves of the LPD said.
The Chrysler has since been recovered in Meridian and returned to the dealership, he said. The burglars also broke in to nearby Pickering Cleaners, but it wasn’t known if anything was taken.
The burglars cut a hole in a fence at the rear of the car lot then broke into the building at the auto dealership. There is clear video surveillance of the perpetrators, Reaves said, but they are all wearing masks and gloves. They all appear to be young, he said.
Robinson Auto Sales is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects. Anyone with information about this or any case is asked to contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
