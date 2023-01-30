The Laurel Police Department SWAT Team had a weekly training session on Wednesday as members went through their firearm proficiency exams and other training drills.
Investigator Mitch Blakeney is in charge of the task force and leads the group through individual and two-man breaching drills.
“We have 8 hours of training a week,” Capt. Michael Reaves said. “We have to make sure that anytime that we are deployed that we are doing it safely.”
The team can be deployed at any given moment and usually has to deal with high-intensity situations such as drug busts and shootings in Laurel.
“It really just depends on when we are needed,” Reaves said. “Sometimes we will have to hit several houses in one night to make sure that we get everyone in a drug bust, but other times, we might have to go in urgently when a call comes through. We have had several occasions that we’ve been deployed for active shooters in a household.”
Blakeney was a U.S. Marine before retiring and joining the LPD, and uses his former combat training as a teaching tool to the other members of the team.
“I’ve been doing law enforcement tactical training for years now,” Blakeney said. “Between my time in the Marines and with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, I have close to 20 years of training, and that’s what I try to bring to other members of the team.”
They practiced breaching a target’s door, firing two rounds each into a paper target with accuracy until they hit their target consistently.
All six members who were present passed their proficiency exams for handguns, and three went on to take and pass their rifle exams.
Reaves had the highest rate, with a 97 proficiency rating, missing the target three times. Blakeney was right behind him with a 96 percent rating for handguns.
“We keep all of the members up-to-date on their firearms safety exams and accuracy,” Blakeney said. “We try to use weapons as little as possible, but when we are called in, a lot of times, there may be no other choice. So we train as much as we can so that we correctly know when to utilize or engage with a firearm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.