The Laurel Police Department will participate in the DEA-sponsored drug take-back event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LPD at 317 South Magnolia St.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said that the department has collected more than 2,500 pounds of unwanted or expired prescriptions since it had first participated in drug take-back day.
“Drug take-back day keeps these prescriptions out of the environment, away from potential abusers and young children,” Cox said. “While flushing a few pills does not seem like a big deal, they can affect the environment and millions of pounds are collected annually from these events nationwide. It can have a big impact collectively.”
During LPD’s last participation in the event, the department collected more than 320 pounds of unwanted or expired prescription drugs. The DEA started National Prescription Drug Takeback Day in 2010 to provide a safe means to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs.
“Unused or expired prescription drugs are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose or abuse” according to the DEA. “Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs contaminate the water supply.”
In October 2021, the DEA with 4,276 partnering agencies collected more than 744,082 pounds — about 372 tons — of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs. In Mississippi, more than 5,942 pounds were collected from 62 agencies. Since 2010, more than 61,000 pounds of prescription drugs have been collected from national participants.
The DEA collects the drugs dropped off at participating agencies and safely disposes of them by incinerating them. There are no questions asked when drugs are brought for disposal, but LPD wants to remind the public that it cannot take sharp objects or dispose of needles at this event.
For those struggling with substance use disorders, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.
