The Laurel Police Department is warning the public of a scam currently being attempted in the area.
LPD has received reports of a scam where citizens receive a phone call asking for donations to support their local police. The Laurel Police Department and the local Fraternal Order of Police are not involved in these calls and citizens are encouraged to hang up the phone.
The purpose of this release is to prevent citizens falling prey to this scam as it appears that they are currently calling numbers in our area.
For further information call LPD at 601-425-4711.
