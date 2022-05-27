On Friday, June 10, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will bring blues and barbecue back to the Pine Belt region with its popular Blues Bash, featuring the soulful sounds of Fred T. & The Band. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sound of Mississippi’s music from 6:30-10 p.m. on the LRMA front lawn.
Tickets include a barbecue dinner by Hog Heaven and beverages by Southern Beverage Company and Coca-Cola Bottling Company United. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the LRMA front desk by contacting 601- 649-6374 or paying online at www.lrma.org. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available at the event for $30.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. The Museum is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street in historic downtown Laurel. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and donations are accepted.
For more information, call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
