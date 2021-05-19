On Friday, June 11, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will bring blues and barbecue back to the Pine Belt with its popular Blues Bash, featuring the soulful sounds of the Johnny Rawls Blues Band. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sound of Mississippi’s music from 6:30-10 p.m. on the LRMA front lawn.
This year’s Blues Bash is \sponsored by Roy Rogers Body Shop, Bok Homa Casino, Southern Beverage, Burson Entrekin Orr Mitchell & Lacey, PA, Chris Albritton Construction, Ellis & Walters Dental Care, First South Farm Credit, Kim’s Auto Group, Magnolia State Bank, Walley Forestry Consultants, Woodland Realty, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Rock 104 and WDAM-TV.
Tickets include a barbecue dinner by Hog Heaven and drinks from Southern Beverage Company and Coca-Cola Bottling Company United.
Advance tickets are $25 for adults and can be purchased at the LRMA front desk, by contacting 601-649-6374 or info@LRMA.org, or paying online at www.lrma.org/event/blues-bash.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the event for $30.
For more information, call 601-649-6374.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. The museum is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street in historic downtown Laurel. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and donations are accepted.
