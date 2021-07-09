Lauren Rogers Museum of Art has been awarded a $24,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2022 and will be used for general operating support.
MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The LRMA is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. Opened in 1923, the museum features collections of American and European art, British Georgian silver, Japanese woodblock prints and a Native American Basket Collection.
The museum is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street in historic downtown Laurel. For more information, call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
MAC is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote the arts in education, and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson, and other private sources.
For information about MAC, contact Anna Ehrgott at 601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov.
Ellisville journalist receives MAC grant
William Browning of Ellisville has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2022.
MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Browning, 41, is a Mississippi native and journalist who has written for various newspapers and magazines, including Smithsonian Magazine, Guideposts, Columbia Journalism Review, The Paris Review Daily and The Oxford American. A graduate of the University of Mississippi, Browning’s work has been honored by the Mississippi Press Association, Florida Press Association and Society of Professional Journalists (West of the Rockies chapter), received a first-place award for feature writing from Associated Press Sports Editors and been anthologized in the annual Best American Sports Writing series.
The Literary Artist Fellowship grant from MAC will help Browning continue work on a biography of the late P.D. East, editor and publisher of The Petal Paper newspaper during the 1950s and ’60s.
For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.