The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and has brought in the Laguna Murano Chandelier exhibit, one of the most important blown-glass sculptures of its type by renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly. This marks the third time that the LRMA has exhibited Chihuly’s art.
Many LRMA visitors have fallen in love with the Aventurine Green Chandelier with Copper Leaf that looks like a green octopus that hangs outside of the Sanderson Gallery. LMRA purchased the piece after the 90th anniversary commemoration.
In 1996, Chihuly mounted a momentous project, installing 14 massive chandeliers at various landmarks in Venice, Italy — from floor-to-ceiling at the Doge’s Palace to a fiery sunburst over the Rialto fish market.
George Stroemple, a collector of Chihuly art who attended the Chihuly Over Venice, decided that he would like to add a chandelier to his extensive collection.
The resulting Laguna Murano Chandelier was blown at the end of Chihuly over Venice in September 1996 and is the only work to be produced on the island of Murano. Along with Chihuly, he invited two masters of Italian glass blowing to work on the piece — Lino Tagliapietra and Pino Signoretto — and it is the only work that all three masters worked on together.
The Laguna Murano Chandelier is five sculptures, three are standing and the other two hang in traditional chandelier form. The reason for this is Stroemple believed that he would never own a big enough house to fit one of his traditional large chandeliers. The piece incorporates eight sculptural elements in addition to amber tendrils that make up the mass of the piece.
Many critics and curators consider it to be the most important Chihuly chandelier in existence, and the fact that it evolved out of the teamwork of Chihuly, Signoretto, and Tagliapietra makes it a significant piece of glass-blowing history.
