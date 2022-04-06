3 students, driver were present
•
A Laurel woman who is accused of getting on a school bus with a gun is facing a felony charge after being arrested by Laurel police shortly after the incident.
Shanique Charleston, 34, was charged with carrying a weapon on school property after she reportedly pulled her vehicle in front of the bus in the 1200 block of Lindsey Avenue, then got on board with a long-barreled firearm of some sort to confront a student.
Laurel police were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. Charleston was arrested by Officer Latisha Ruffin about 20 minutes later on West 19th Street, he said.
“We thank the quick response of the LPD, and the bus driver for maintaining safety during an intense situation,” said Lacey Slay, spokeswoman for the Laurel School District.
Three students and the driver were on Laurel Middle School Bus No. 38 when the gun-wielding woman got on board while its door was open to let students off, according to the report. The unidentified bus driver then told the woman to get off the bus while parents and students dialed 911, and she fled from the scene.
Charleston was upset about a possible bullying situation involving her child, sources with knowledge of the case said.
Officials wouldn’t confirm or deny that allegation, but Cox did say, “Whatever was going on, that’s not the way to handle things … We take this very seriously and charged her with what we could under the law” and passed it on to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office.
She made her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday, and Judge Kyle Robertson set her bond at $5,000. She posted bond and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
“I know it was scary for the children,” Cox said. “Thankfully, there were no injuries during the incident or the arrest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.